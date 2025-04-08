New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): On Tuesday, Several parents staged demonstrations in front of DPS, Dwarka, over the recent fee hike in the national capital's schools.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood vowed to take action against private schools that have increased their fees.

Also Read | West Bengal School Job Case: Crucial Hearing in Supreme Court Today on CBI Probe Against Cabinet Who Approved Supernumerary Posts in State-Run Schools.

"We are being blamed for increasing Delhi school fees... Supreme Court passed an order in 2004 Modern School case that Delhi schools are bound to take permission from the Directorate of Education before increasing their fees... But they (AAP) got this order dismissed in 2024 in the Delhi High Court... Rekha Gupta will investigate the corruption in such cases where under-the-table money was taken...A committee will be formed under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta and all schools will be audited and if any school fails any criterion, it will not be spared," the Delhi Education Minister said.

On Monday, AAP Leader and LoP Atishi wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over the issue of rising school fees in private schools and urged to issue orders with immediate effect that no school collects the enhanced fee from any parent/guardian, until accounts of the schools are audited.

Also Read | Poshan Pakhwada 2025 Themes: Ministry of Women and Child Development To Celebrate 7th Edition of Poshan Pakhwada From 8th to 22nd April, 2025.

AAP Leader and LoP Atishi urged the government to ensure that "all accounts of schools seeking a fee hike be audited by CAG empaneled auditors in a time-bound manner. Any approval for a fee hike of even 1-2% should only be granted to schools whose legitimate expenses cannot be met without such an increase."

"Education is not a commercial activity, and profiteering cannot be allowed in private schools. Over the last 10 years, the previous government led by Arvind Kejriwal ji and thereafter me followed this principle not just in letter but also in spirit. Unfortunately, within the first two months of your government, it appears that private schools are being given a license to fleece parents as they wish," the letter reads.

AAP Leader and LoP Atishi said, "Parents of children studying in private schools in Delhi are protesting outside the schools. They are not allowed to go to school. After the BJP government came to power in Delhi, private schools have started looting fees."

Atishi said that parents of children attending private schools are protesting outside these institutions, as they are not being allowed to send their children to school due to the increased fees.

She claimed that since the BJP government took charge in Delhi, private schools have started imposing unreasonable fee hikes.

Atishi pointed out that strict measures were in place to control school fees during the AAP government's tenure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)