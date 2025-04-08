The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) is set to celebrate the 7th edition of Poshan Pakhwada from 8th April to 22nd April 2025, as part of the Government of India’s ongoing commitment to address malnutrition. This year's Poshan Pakhwada will emphasize four key themes: Focus on the First 1000 Days of Life, Popularization of the Beneficiary/Citizen Module of Poshan Tracker, Management of Malnutrition through CMAM, and Healthy Lifestyle to Address Obesity in Children.

Poshan Abhiyaan, a flagship initiative launched by the Prime Minister, continues its mission to combat malnutrition, improving nutritional outcomes for pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, and children under the age of 06. This year’s Poshan Pakhwada will be instrumental in strengthening content, delivery, outreach, and outcomes. As part of the broader Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, the initiative focuses on fostering health, wellness, and immunity against diseases and malnutrition.

On the inaugural day of Poshan Pakhwada Minister of State for WCD, Smt. Savitri Thakur will be addressing officers of 18 partner Ministries, officers of State WCD Department, and Anganwadi workers of all States/UTs through a webcast. Webcast link: https://webcast.gov.in/mwcd (at 12 Noon, 8th April 2025)

The Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi will visit Arunachal Pradesh in the first week of the Pakhwada to assess the ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening support for women and children in the state. This visit is in line with the government’s continuous efforts to improve welfare services and promote the safety and well-being of vulnerable groups.

This Poshan Pakhwada will be outcome oriented. It will aim to bring together various stakeholders to improve nutrition outcomes at the grassroots through home visits, community outreach programs, identification drives and camps at the village, block, and district levels. The focus will be on educating the community about holistic nutrition, promoting exclusive breastfeeding and complementary feeding, and popularising the beneficiary/citizen module of the Poshan Tracker as a tool for community empowerment and involvement.

Since the inception of Poshan Abhiyaan, six successful Poshan Pakhwada events have already been held across the country. The Jan Andolan Activities conducted during Poshan Pakhwada are not limited to this Ministry but also have a strong convergence element where partner Ministries viz; Ministry of Rural development, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Education, etc also conduct various events/drives during this period. The various activities/events planned by the States/UTs across the country under Poshan Pakhwada 2025 will also strongly reflect the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Through extensive community engagement, the Poshan Pakhwada 2025 will continue its mission to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition at every level—individual, community, and national—and work towards fostering a Suposhit Bharat in alignment with the Prime Minister's vision.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).