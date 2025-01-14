New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying Delhi was "shining" like Paris as he shared a video of a dirty 'nullah' in Rithala to highlight the poor conditions in the area.

Amid the high-pitched campaigning for next month's Delhi Assembly polls, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha visited Rithala and celebrated Makar Sankranti with residents of the area where he had "Dahi-choora" on the occasion and also served it to some women.

After his visit, Gandhi shared on X a video of the "nullah" flowing through the area and wrote, "This is Kejriwal's 'shining' Delhi -- the Delhi like Paris!"

He used the hashtag "#SaafKaroDilli" with his post.

In the video, Gandhi can be seen walking through piles of garbage along the "nullah" as he showed its pitiful condition and lack of roads to the people accompanying him.

He can be heard saying, "See Delhi, the shining Delhi... Delhi like Paris. It is the same situation everywhere."

The Congress also shared the video of his interaction with locals and said, "This is Delhi - which Kejriwal ji had claimed will shine. He had talked about making it like Paris and London."

"Watch, understand and use the power of your vote," the party said, using the hashtag "#SaafKaroDilli". Gandhi was campaigning in favour of Sushant Mishra, the Congress candidate from Rithala.

The people of the Rithala assembly constituency complained to Rahul Gandhi about the problems of the drainage system there.

Gandhi launched his campaign for the Delhi assembly polls on Monday by holding his first public meeting in Seelampur. At the meeting, he launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying there is no difference between the two leaders and they do not want the backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due share.

Specifically targeting Kejriwal, the former Congress president said the AAP convenor was following "Modi's strategy of propaganda and false promises" despite rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the national capital.

He promised a caste survey in Delhi if the Congress formed the government in the city.

