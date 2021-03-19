New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Friday directed officials to remove encroachment from DDA land in Seemapuri.

Inspecting the DDA land in F One block and O block of Sunder Nagri, the minister said the government will remove encroachment if Delhi Development Authority officials were unable to do so.

He said that if the DDA does not want to use the land, it may give NOC to the Delhi government, which can then construct a public utility project using the MLA fund.

