New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): State Election Commission (SEC) of Delhi has issued guidelines for all District Election Officers (DEOs) and Returning Officers (ROs) for bypolls to 12 MCD wards.

These 12 seats fell vacant after one councillor became a Member of Parliament (Kamaljeet Sehrawat) and 11 councillors were elected as MLAs.

The letter reads, "The Commission has adopted the electoral rolls of such Assembly Constituencies of the NCT of Delhi which relate to the areas of 12 wards and are in force for the time being and have been updated with reference to 'January 1, 2025,' as the qualifying date for the purpose of ensuing Bye- Elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi."

The State Election Commissioner has directed that the draft lists of polling stations shall be prepared/verified by the respective Returning Officers as per the delimitation of wards order dated October 17, 2022.

As per the order, the last date for receipt of objections/suggestions by the concerned Returning Officers will be 3:00 PM on October 11. The last date for disposal of objections/suggestions and Submission of final lists of polling stations to the Election Commission for approval and printing will be October 13.

"All polling stations must be located on the ground floor of the building in the respective wards. All sites for polling stations should be located in the same ward, i.e. within the ward. Room No. (exact location) where polling station is to be set up in a building including mention of 'front side' or 'back side' or 'annexe building' etc. should be mentioned in the column of location/place of polling station so that there is no confusion amongst the incoming voters etc. Each polling station should not have more than 1500 voters," the order read.

The last Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections were held in 2022. The same is expected to be held in 2027. (ANI)

