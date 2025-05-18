New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): An 18-year-old succumbed to fatal stab injuries following a violent altercation in the Mahendra Park area of North-West Delhi. The victim, identified as Bheem Sen, a resident of Village Badhola, was rushed to BJRM Hospital but was declared dead during treatment.

According to Delhi Police, the Mahendra Park PS received a medico-legal case (MLC) report regarding the stabbing incident on Saturday evening. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased had suffered two stab wounds during a physical altercation that escalated fatally.

Investigations have uncovered that the incident stemmed from a dispute over DJ arrangements, which occurred a day prior on May 16. In a retaliatory act, four individuals reportedly acquaintances of the victim attacked him with a knife the following day with the intent to kill.

Following the incident, a crime team and personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to the scene for detailed examination. The victim's body has been preserved at BJRM Mortuary for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Police Station Mahendra Park under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Efforts are currently underway to trace and recover the weapon used in the crime. Further investigation is ongoing.

