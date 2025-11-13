Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): In a key development in the Delhi terror blast investigation on Thursday, Fresh CCTV footage has captured prime suspect Dr Umar Un Nabi at the Mewat Toll in Firozpur Jhirka, located in Haryana's Nuh district, in the early hours of November 10.

Senior Delhi Police Official Joint CP Milind Dumbre has confirmed the authenticity of the CCTV visuals.

Earlier on the day Fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, further tightening the net around the accused in the ongoing blast investigation.

In the footage, Umar was seen arriving at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stops his vehicle, takes out cash, and hands it to the toll collector.

Despite wearing a mask, his face was clearly visible in the video, confirming his identity. A large bag was seen placed in the backseat of the car.

It was noted that Dr Umar repeatedly looked directly into the CCTV camera while making the payment, appearing conscious of being watched. Officials said the suspect seemed aware that multiple agencies were on the lookout for him following the recent car blast near the Red Fort area that killed twelve people and injured several others.

Authorities are expanding their surveillance network in the National Capital Region (NCR) to locate any additional footage or witnesses who might have spotted Dr Umar's vehicle.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of approximately 25 individuals, most of whom hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. (ANI)

