India News | Delhi: Three Nabbed for Killing 40-year-old Man During Road Rage

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Three men have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of a tempo driver following a road rage incident in the Mori Gate area of the capital on June 30, officials said on Saturday.

According to Delhi Police "Gokran alias Raja, resident of Maharajpura, District Jalaun, UP, age 40 years (works as a labourer in Dilshad Garden, Delhi), reported in his complaint that on 30 June he and his associate, Bunty, resident of Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Delhi, loaded a Bajaj Maxima three-wheeler with PVC wires and delivered the same at Naya Bazar, Sadar Bazar, Delhi."

An altercation broke out over alleged wrong-side and zigzag driving. During the scuffle, Bunty was physically assaulted, sustained severe injuries, and collapsed unconscious. The three assailants fled the scene as bystanders began to gather. Bunty was taken to a hospital by the complainant with help from the public but was declared dead.

The police registered a case under Section 105/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at PS Kashmere Gate and initiated an investigation.

CCTV footage from the area revealed that three men in an e-rickshaw stopped the tempo and assaulted both Gokran and Bunty. The attackers fled towards Yudhishthir Setu after the incident. Following the trail from multiple CCTV cameras, police tracked the suspects' movements, noting they had purchased liquor earlier that evening and de-boarded at Moti Gate.

Photos extracted from the footage were shown to locals near Lahori Gate Chowk. On July 3, one of the accused, Ritesh Kumar (27), was identified and apprehended from a dry fruits shop in the area. Based on his confession, the remaining two accused--identified as Anil and Vicky--were arrested from their workplaces.

All three men admitted during interrogation that they worked in a dry fruits shop near Lahori Gate and were returning home to Khajuri Khas and Mandoli after consuming alcohol when the altercation occurred. Ritesh confessed to slapping the complainant, while Anil and Vicky assaulted the tempo driver, causing him to fall unconscious. They fled after seeing a crowd gather, unaware that the incident had resulted in a death.

Police confirmed that all three accused are now in custody and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

