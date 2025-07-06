Sambhal, July 6: With Muharram processions and the ongoing Kanwar Yatra taking place across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal, Lucknow and Moradabad, the state administration has stepped up security measures to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

A large number of people participated in the Muharram processions in various parts of the state. In view of the Kanwar Yatra happening at the same time, police forces have been deployed in sensitive areas, with drones and CCTV cameras monitoring the situation. Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

People Take Part in Muharram Procession in Moradabad

#WATCH | People in large numbers take part in Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad pic.twitter.com/bVscxRZqz0 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

People Participate in Muharram Procession in Srinagar

#WATCH | J&K | People participate in Muharram procession carried out on Shikaras on Dal Lake in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/VZKQZPshmM — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Sambhal District Magistrate Dr Rajender Pensiya said, "We have held various peace committee meetings at the village, neighbourhood, and district levels. In these discussions, people from all sides were invited. All communities were called, and their issues related to electricity, water, and other problems were addressed... Clear instructions have been given to inform us if any issues arise." When Is Muharram 2025? Know Islamic New Year Date and Significance of the Month That Marks the Beginning of the Islamic Lunar Calendar.

He added, "We have appointed magistrates at every location, accompanied by police officers. Any procession, whether for Kanwar Yatra or Muharram, will be conducted in a box format, with our officers stationed on all four sides. Continuous monitoring is also being carried out through drones. Currently, we have over 13,000 CCTV cameras integrated. All necessary arrangements are in place, and action is underway to ban more than 900 persons. Section 163 is in effect. We are confident that everything will be conducted peacefully."

In Lucknow, the police have taken extra precautions in the western zone, also known as Old Lucknow, which is considered highly sensitive during Muharram. DCP Lucknow West Vishwajeet Srivastava told ANI, "During Muharram, Lucknow's western zone, also called Old Lucknow, remains highly sensitive. There is always a zonal sector system 24/7 here. Separate arrangements are made for the processions held in this area."

He explained that security during processions is arranged in three layers. "The first moves with the procession in a box formation, the second handles route arrangements, and the third is stationed at key locations of the procession. CCTV cameras have been installed at 82 locations. Volunteers from the Civil Defence Organisation are also present. Three types of drones have been deployed. Our social media team is fully active, and we are in constant communication with religious leaders," Srivastava added.

In Moradabad, District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Singh said that police are alert and taking proactive steps to ensure that both Muharram and Kanwar Yatra take place peacefully. "...A Peace Committee meeting was held with the people, instructing them on Taziya's height and children's participation," he said.

DM Anuj also said that preparations for the Kanwar Yatra are in full swing. "We are preparing for the Kanwar route. The road situation is good this time. We inspected it yesterday, and PWD and municipal bodies are working to resolve the remaining issues." "Cameras are being installed on the Kanwar Yatra route... Additionally, we have identified individuals who played negative roles during past events, and efforts are underway to ban them to maintain peace... DJs are also instructed to control their volume," he added.

