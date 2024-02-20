New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Three teenage boys died after drowning in the Yamuna River, while one still remains missing, police said on Monday.

Two boys, aged 17, one 16-year-old, and one 15-year-old, drowned in the river.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Burari regarding the drowning of three individuals, and police officials immediately reached the spot.

Police said that all individuals were residents of Rampark, Loni, Ghaziabad and were enrolled in the 10th class at Govt Boys School Khajuri, Jyoti Vidya Niketan, Rampark, and Tukmirpur Govt Boys School, Loni.

"The four boys were friends and lived in the same colony (Rampark, Loni)," police said.

Police mentioned that as per the local inquiries, they left their homes around 11 AM today and when they did not return, their parents initiated a search and reached the Yamuna riverbank, where their clothes were discovered.

"Subsequently, the DM East Rescue Boat Club Team and three fire tenders were summoned. The Rescue Boat team located three bodies, but one remains to be located. The three recovered bodies have been transferred to the Mortuary Sabzi Mandi," police said.

Further search operations is underway for the fourth individual. (ANI)

