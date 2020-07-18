New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): A 38-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell in India's high-security Tihar jail, informed the prison authorities.

Jail officials said he died of suicide on Friday.

The inmate of jail number 4 was in judicial custody in connection with his mother-in-law's murder case. (ANI)

