New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Monday chaired a review meeting on the preparations for a state-level programme scheduled for June 26 to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The event will take place at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar, with participation from various departments, including social welfare, education, higher education, youth affairs and sports, women and child development, and police, said a statement.

During the meeting, Singh directed officials to ensure that the campaign against drug abuse continues beyond the state-level event.

He instructed the Social Welfare Department to organise monthly awareness programmes at the district level, in coordination with local MLAs and district magistrates.

Officials informed the minister that awareness activities are already being held in several parts of the city, with street plays being staged at 64 identified hotspots across Delhi.

The minister stressed the need for greater public involvement in the campaign and called for intensified outreach, particularly targeting adolescents and the youth.

