New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): The Delhi government is set to launch the 15-day 'Construction Worker Registration Campaign' beginning on Monday, August 24 to speed up the process of the online registration process in the construction sector.

"The online registration process in the construction sector in Delhi has begun, with over 70,000 applications so far. To speed up the process of this registration, the 'Nirmaan Majadoor Registration Abhiyaan' (Construction Worker Registration Campaign) will be launched from August 24 to September 11," Gopal Rai, Labour and Employment Minister of the national capital said in a press conference on Sunday.

He further added that as part of the campaign, camps would be set up in 70 schools in all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, and registration and verification would be done in the camps itself after the papers were in order.

"To register, persons have to be between the age of 18 to 60 and should have a 90-day work experience certificate, along with Identity proof, a bank account number, and an Adhaar card. Registered persons will get 18 types of benefits," Rai added. (ANI)

