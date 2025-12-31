New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Delhi Traffic Police issues a traffic advisory for residents in view of the New Year's Eve and New Year 2026 celebrations from 12:00 noon onwards in Saket Traffic Circle, South Delhi.

To avoid inconvenience to the general public on the occasion of the New Year celebration on 31.12.2025 & 01.01.2026 at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Mall, traffic is diverted from certain points in the adjoining vicinity of Saket, the advisory stated.

Press Enclave Road and the internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar have been identified as affected, with Sheikh Sarai Red Light (Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg), Asian Market Light (MB Road), and PTS Malviya Nagar Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg) designated as diversion points. The advisory further stated that all median cut from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani will remain closed, and heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster will not be allowed to ply on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road.

Additionally, DTC/Cluster buses will not be allowed to ply towards Pushp Vihar from the MB Road/Asian Market Red Light.

The traffic coming from Chirag Delhi, intending to go to Qutub Minar, is advised to take the route via Khanpur T-Point, MB Road & Lado Sarai T-Point whereas the traffic coming from IIT Flyover, intending to go to Sangam Vihar & Sainik Farm is advised to take route via TB Hospital Light, Lado Sarai Light, MB Road, Chirag Delhi & Khanpur Light.

The police further advised the general public and motorists to be patient, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and stay updated through the Delhi Traffic Police Website, the advisory emphasised.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has also intensified security arrangements across the national capital, deploying nearly 3,000 personnel to ensure public safety and maintain law and order for the New Year celebrations.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jain said extensive deployments have been planned across Delhi.

"As every year, Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for this New Year. We have deployed static and mobile patrol teams at various locations," Jain said.

He added that more than 50 checkpoints have been set up across the city to curb traffic violations and conduct checks for drunk driving using breath analysers. According to Jain, around 60 party zones, including popular markets, malls and nightlife hubs, have been identified where intensified checking will be carried out.

Additionally, Jain said, "Police officials have had separate meetings with owners of nightclubs and restaurants, and have urged them to act as responsible outlets, requesting them not to serve alcohol to underage, stop serving and close at the prescribed time." (ANI)

