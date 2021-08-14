New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Two persons died and one severely injured at a construction site inside the US Embassy here on Friday, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at the Chankyapuri Police station regarding three persons injured at a construction site inside the American embassy. First Investigation Report (FIR) has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation will be carried out.

Also Read | Delhi Records Zero COVID-19 Deaths for Third Consecutive Day, Reports 50 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Kanchan a 32-year-old was declared brought dead, whereas Babulal succumbed to his injuries and 33-year-old Mukesh is grievously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Delhi. All of them belong from Dausa in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)