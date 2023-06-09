New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Two labourers from Madhya Pradesh have been killed and as many others were injured after an SUV rammed their bike near the NLU red light in Dwarka, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Abrar (24), a resident of Gopal Nagar in Najafgarh, has been arrested, they said.

The information about the incident was received at the Dwarka North Police Station on Thursday, police said.

"Injured persons were shifted to Indira Gandhi Hospital. A motorcycle and an SUV were found from the spot of the incident," police said.

The injured were identified as Maate (32) and Diksha (10), residents of Spine Enclave Sector 17 Dwarka. Both were referred to the Safdarjung Hospital after first aid, said the police.

While the deceased were identified as woman Foola (30) and Lakhan (37).

During the investigation, it was discovered that Maate was riding his motorbike from Bharat Vihar to Sector 17 with his family when the SUV approaching from Sector 13 rammed them, police said.

All four victims riding the motorbike belonged to Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district, police said.

"Foola was Maate's wife, and Lakhan was his brother-in-law," said the police.

The police stated that a case has been registered into the matter under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

