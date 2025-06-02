New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The election for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of 12 ward committees, along with two standing committee members -- each from South Zone and City-SP Zone -- will be held on Monday.

The election of the two standing committee members was necessitated after Prem Chauhan and Punardeep Singh Sawhney tendered their resignations on being elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Prem Chauhan and Punardeep Singh Sawhney were the members of the standing committee from the Wards Committee South Zone and the Wards Committee City-SP Zone, respectively.

"In pursuance of Sub-section (5) of Section 45 of the Act, these vacancies are to be filled up by the concerned Wards Committees in a meeting from amongst the Councillors of the Wards Committee", a notice from MCD said.

Both BJP and AAP are making every effort to ensure that their candidates win. Out of the 12 ward committees, elections in three zones will be uncontested, as there is only one candidate in each zone.

The results will shape the standing committee's formation and reveal which party gains majority control to appoint its Chairman.

Meanwhile, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Sunday that the election will reveal the relationship between Congress and BJP.

"Tomorrow, there are elections for the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the MCD Rohini zone. On one side is the panel of BJP-supported IVP, and on the other side is the Aam Aadmi Party. The Congress president should tell whom the two Congress councillors will vote for tomorrow. Tomorrow, the relationship between Congress and the BJP will be revealed," he said on X.

On May 24, With over two years still to go, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shifted into mission mode for the 2027 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, setting its sights on forming a huge majority in the civic body, a press release from the Aam Aadmi Party said.

In a high-level strategy meeting held on Friday, senior AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the MCD House Ankush Narang met with all party councillors to start the preparations.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reviewed ward-level issues in detail and directed councillors to ensure immediate redressing.

"Arvind Kejriwal has pioneered an alternative politics of work across India. Our goal now is to take this model to every household and make it even stronger," said Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

