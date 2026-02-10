Bengaluru, February 10: The "power struggle" within the ruling Congress party in Karnataka appears to be deepening, with Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stating that he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are clear about what was discussed in the presence of the party leadership. He underlined, "We are going according to what we spoke," triggering fresh speculation.

Shivakumar also asked party leaders to refrain from making statements in the interest of the party, in an apparent reference to remarks made by the Chief Minister's son, Congress MLC Yathindra, who had stated that his father, CM Siddaramaiah, would complete his full term, and demands to bring him down have been turned down by the party's Central leadership. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar, while addressing the confusion within the party, said, "Other people may have confusion; we don't have any. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I know what we have spoken." Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Urges Congress Leaders to Stay Silent on Power Sharing Row.

"Leaders are making statements and getting tense," he said, targeting remarks made by CM Siddaramaiah's son, Congress MLC Yathindra. He further stated, "The Chief Minister and I know what we spoke about. We did not speak separately or in secret. Siddaramaiah, I, and the party leadership spoke together, and we are acting according to that understanding." When asked about Shivakumar's loyalist MLA Iqbal Hussain's statement that notices are being issued to leaders for making comments on leadership issues, while the rule does not apply to the CM's son, Shivakumar replied, "Let us ask the high command".

He added, "Some leaders are making statements and giving opinions either in my favour or against me. This damages the party. As AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has stated, all leaders should keep mum and refrain from making statements. This will help the party." Speaking about his visit to Delhi, Shivakumar said, "Today, I have a meeting at the AICC on political matters related to various elections, and in that backdrop, I am travelling to Delhi. The AICC has called me, with dates to be announced. I had gone to Kerala and will also be going to Assam. As Budget preparation meetings are underway, I have informed the Chief Minister." 'Centre Has No Right to Interfere': DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike.

"I will also be meeting leaders," he said. When asked whether he would meet the party high command, he stated, "When I go there, I will meet all national leaders." Responding to claims by loyalist MLAs that he would receive "good news", Shivakumar said, "Every day is good news for me. Every day is a good day and a happy day. Solving people's problems makes me happy. There is nothing more than that." Shivakumar's Delhi visit amid the leadership "tussle" has raised speculation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).