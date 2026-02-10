Mumbai, February 10: The Polo Stadium in Meghalaya's Shillong remains at the centre of activity today, February 10, as hundreds of local archers participate in the Shillong Teer lottery games. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the results for various categories, including Shillong Morning, Night, Juwai, and Khanapara Teer, will be released in stages throughout the day. The Shillong Teer Results will be declared on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in. Scroll below to find the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart displayed below.

As one of Meghalaya's most distinct cultural and sporting traditions, the game continues to attract significant interest from across Northeast India. Those who placed bets are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their predictions. Shillong Teer games are played twice daily in Round 1 and Round 2 from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday observed as a holiday. An archery-based lottery game, the results of the Shillong Teer games are selected based on the number of arrows that hit the designated target. Shillong Teer Result Today, February 09, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on February 10, 2026: Where To Check the Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can verify their tickets by checking the Shillong Teer Result Chart on authorised websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, and teerresults.com. The results and winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 of all eight Shillong Teer games will be declared as and when the Teer game is completed. Head to portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com and jowainightteer.in to check the Shillong Teer result of today, February 10. Participants can also find the winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart provided below. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round - 69

Second Round - 57

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 67

Second Round - 57

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

How Are Shillong Teer Games Played?

The eight Shillong Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Unlike conventional lotteries based on mechanical draws or digital randomisers, the Shillong Teer lottery is entirely archery-based. A group of 50 skilled archers shoots a total of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second. The winning number is derived from the last two digits of the total number of arrows that successfully hit the target. For example, if 754 arrows hit the target in a round, the winning number for that round would be 54. This transparent, skill-based system is regulated under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

High-volume search terms used by Shillong Teer participants seeking immediate updates on results and winning numbers include "Shillong Teer Result Today", "Juwai Teer Result Today", Khanapara Teer Result", "Shillong Night Teer Result", "Teer Result List 2026", "Shillong Teer Common Number", and "Shillong Teer Previous Result Chart". Winners are encouraged to cross-reference their numbers with the official Government of Meghalaya results to ensure accuracy before claiming their rewards.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).