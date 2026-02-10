Pune, February 10: The Pune Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, officially announced the lucky draw results for its 2026 housing lottery today, February 10. The computerized draw for 4,186 affordable flats was held at the Sharadchandra Pawar Auditorium in the Pune Zilla Parishad premises. The event, which began at 12:00 PM, marks the end of a long wait for over 2.15 lakh eligible applicants who participated in one of the state's most competitive housing schemes.

High Demand and Stiff Competition

The lottery saw a massive response from the public, reflecting the urgent demand for affordable housing in the region. According to official data, MHADA received a total of 2,58,832 applications, out of which 2,15,965 applicants completed the earnest money deposit (EMD) to qualify for the final draw. With over 50 applicants vying for every single unit, the competition remained intense across all categories. The housing units are distributed across prime locations including Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMRDA), as well as the districts of Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli. MHADA Lottery 2026: Online Registration for 120 Flats in Mumbai Delayed.

Breakdown of Housing Schemes

The 4,186 units offered in this lottery were divided into two primary social housing categories:

20% Inclusive Housing Scheme: This accounted for the majority of the stock with 3,322 housing units.

15% Social Housing Scheme: A total of 864 units were reserved under this category to ensure representation for economically weaker and social priority groups.

The draw was overseen by Pune Board Chairman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, with MHADA Vice President and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal attending the proceedings via video conferencing to ensure transparency.

Context of Delays

The result announcement follows several months of administrative and technical hurdles. Originally advertised in September 2025, the draw faced multiple postponements due to technical glitches in the digital system and the imposition of the election code of conduct for local body polls. Officials confirmed that the process was fast-tracked immediately after the code of conduct was lifted on February 9. New Aadhaar App Launched: Know How To Download, Its Top Features.

How To Check Winner Names

Applicants can verify their status and check the official winner list through the following methods:

Official Website: Visit the MHADA housing portal at housing.mhada.gov.in. Results Tab: Navigate to the ‘Lottery Result’ section on the homepage and select "Pune Board Lottery 2026." Download PDF: The board will publish separate PDF files for the Winner List and the Waiting List for each scheme code. SMS Alerts: Winners will receive an automated SMS notification on their registered mobile numbers shortly after the draw is finalized. Live Stream: The recorded lucky draw ceremony is available for viewing on MHADA’s official YouTube channel for those who wish to verify the process.

Unsuccessful applicants can expect the refund of their earnest money deposit (EMD) to be initiated within 7 to 10 working days directly into their registered bank accounts.

