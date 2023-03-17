New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Two more persons have been arrested for allegedly firing on one person in Gokalpuri village in the national capital, said the police on Thursday.

Earlier three accused involved in the incident were arrested. The police have identified the accused as Robin, Rohit, Arun, Rahul, Vishal Gandhi, Brahma and Lokesh.

Detailing the incident that took place on the day of the Holi festival, the police said, the matter pertains to March 8 when a firing incident was reported at Gokalpuri village, New Delhi. In the CCTV cameras, the accused were seen allegedly firing with illegal weapons at the victim's house in Gokalpuri.

"The victim has been identified as Vishal Kumar and his uncle Shivam", added the police.

"On the basis of the complaint of Vishal Kumar, a case u/s 323/452/307/34 Indian Penal Code and 25 Arms Act were registered at Gokalpuri police station, said the police.

"After analyzing the CCTV, one accused, Robin was arrested and interrogated. He further disclosed that he had previous enmity with Vishal'uncle, Shivam. Thus to settle the score, Robin with his other friends reached Vishal's residence and opened fire on him on March 8, the police said.

According to the police, another accused Rohit was apprehended on March 13 near the Gas Agency in the tyre market, in the village of Gokalpur. One sophisticated semi-automatic pistol with 10 live cartridges of 0.32 bore was recovered from his possession.

Two more accused Arun and Rahul were also apprehended, said the police.

Later, during the intervening night of 14/15 March, another accused Vishal Gandhi was apprehended, and one country-made pistol loaded with one live cartridge of 0.315 bores was recovered from his possession, added the police.

Meanwhile, the police said that efforts are being made to apprehend other two absconding accused persons, Brahma and Lokesh.

Investigation into the case is underway, said the police. (ANI)

