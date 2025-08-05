New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested two accused in the murder case of a eunuch at Madhu Vihar area on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, on Monday, a PCR call regarding the stabbing of a transgender person was received at PS Madhu Vihar. The team reached the spot under the bridge at Telco T-point towards Hasanpur and found a person lying dead with a slit throat.

The deceased has been identified as Karan alias Annu, resident of Khichripur, Delhi, aged about 25 years. The deceased, a eunuch by gender identity, was presently residing in Village Chilla.

One child in conflict with the law (CCL) was also apprehended at the scene. The involvement and exact role of the CCL is currently under investigation.

In the initial investigation, it was found that the eunuch and the accused are known to each other, owing to some personal issue, which seems to be a relationship; they killed her.

A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) is being registered. Further investigation is in progress.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Delhi Crime Branch has solved a year-old blind murder case with the arrest of a woman and her boyfriend for conspiring to kill her husband and disposing of his body in Haryana's Sonipat, officials informed on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Soniya (34), a resident of Delhi's Alipur, and her partner Rohit, a resident of Jagi village in Sonipat.

According to Crime Branch officials, the case dates back to July 2024, when the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drain near Agwanpur village under the Gannaur police station in Sonipat.

A case of murder was registered but remained unsolved as the deceased could not be identified.

The breakthrough came when the Delhi Crime Branch, led by Inspector Sandeep Tushir, started investigating the long-standing disappearance of one Pritam Prakash (42), a proclaimed offender and a history-sheeter from Alipur.

His wife, Soniya, had lodged a complaint on July 20, 2024, stating that her husband had gone missing on the intervening night of July 5-6.

Officials said that during the investigation, the last active location of Printam's phone was traced to Jaji village in Sonipat. Surveillance led the team to Rohit, who was found using the deceased's phone. (ANI)

