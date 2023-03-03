New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi University on Friday organised a special session on meditation and mental health where the chief guest, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, said getting a degree and getting a job should not be the goal of life, but one should look at life from a wider perspective.

People move towards suicide when they do not have a broad outlook towards life, he said.

Also Read | US Shocker: Indian-American Pleads Guilty to Sex-Related Crimes, Admits Sending Child Porn to 30 Online Communities.

On the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, speaking as a special guest, said that when instead of doing something, "we start thinking about becoming something, then our power decreases".

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh presided over the programme.

Also Read | Mumbai: Of 66 Prisoners Released During COVID-19 Lockdown, 21 Break Free by Jumping Parole; Manhunt Launched to Nab Offenders.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Shankar said, "Getting a degree and getting a job should not be the goal of life, but one should look at life from a wider perspective. People move towards suicide when they do not have a broad outlook towards life."

"When we start thinking only about ourselves and are cut off from everyone, then the door of depression opens," he said.

He said that every 40 seconds one person is committing suicide. Last year 400 doctors committed suicide in the US.

"This is because we have not paid attention to mental health for many years. The youth of India are not only the future of India but also the future of the world. In America, 34 per cent of the scientists in an organisation like NASA are Indians," he said.

Haryana Chief Minister and Delhi University alumnus Manohar Lal Khattar said, "There is no tension when we think that something has to be done, rather tension happens when we start thinking what to become."

"From 1972 to 1980 I lived in Delhi and from here only, my life got the direction of serving the country. After becoming an RSS pracharak in 1980, I was never stressed," he added.

Khattar also awarded his degree by the vice chancellor.

Khattar, who was a student of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL), said he graduated graduated from the university in 1972.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)