New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) In view of a central government order, the Delhi University has decided to resume biometric attendance for all its employees from November 8, officials said on Monday.

The order was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

DU issued a notification on Monday that in view of the DoPT order, "it has been decided to resume biometric attendance for all levels of employees, with effects from Monday, the 8th November, 2021".

All heads of departments have been instructed to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviours are maintained, and safety precautions taken, including physical distancing of six feet between employees, according to the notification.

Sanitisers are to be mandatorily placed beside biometric attendance machines, and each employee is to sanitise hands before and after marking attendance, among other safety norms, which are to be ensured by HoDs.

The DoPT order said an office memorandum dated June 14, 2021 had stated that biometric attendance would continue to remain suspended and physical attendance registers maintained until further orders.

The matter has since been reviewed and it has been decided to "resume biometric attendance for all levels of employees, with effects from Monday, the 8th November, 2021", the order said.

Delhi on Monday recorded no death due to COVID-19 while 18 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

There has been a steady fall in coronavirus cases reported in the national capital.

Only five fatalities due to coronavirus infection were reported last month with one each on September 7, September 16 and September 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures.

Four deaths due to coronavirus infection were recorded in Delhi last month, on October 2, October 10, October 19 and October 22, as per official data.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091.

