New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The University of Delhi announced on Saturday that the second phase of its undergraduate admission process under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG)-2025 (CSAS-UG) will commence from July 8.

According to a press release issued by the university, candidates who have completed the first phase must log in to their dashboard at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to fill in their preferences for programme and college combinations.

The preference-filling window will remain open till 11:59 pm on July 14. Once the deadline ends, the preferences will be auto-locked.

Candidates who are yet to register will also be able to apply as the university has decided to keep both Phase-I and Phase-II open until the same deadline of July 14. The university has emphasised that due care must be exercised while ordering preferences.

Additionally, a correction window has been announced for candidates who have already completed Phase-I. This one-time correction facility will be open from Sunday to 11:59 pm on Friday (July 11), allowing students to edit their application forms. However, the forms must be submitted in a single attempt and once submitted, they cannot be reopened.

The university will declare simulated ranks at 5 pm on July 15, followed by a preference-change window until 11:59 pm on July 16. The first CSAS allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on July 19.

Candidates must "Accept" the allotted seat by 4:59 pm on July 21, after which colleges will verify and approve applications until July 22. The last date for fee payment in the first round is July 23.

Vacant seats will be displayed on July 24 and a preference-reordering window will be open until July 25. The second CSAS allocation list will be released at 5 pm on July 28 and candidates can accept their seats till 4:59 pm on July 30, followed by college approval by July 31 and fee payment by August 1.

The university has advised candidates to regularly check the admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in -- for further announcements and updates. More rounds may be announced based on seat availability.

The academic session at the Delhi University is set to begin on August 1. This year, the university is offering 71,624 undergraduate seats across 79 courses in 69 colleges.

To enhance flexibility, the university has modified subject combination rules. Now, students can qualify with either one language and three subjects or two languages and two subjects, and whichever combination yields the best Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score will be considered. Additionally, the requirement of at least 30 per cent marks in the CUET language paper for BSc (Honours) programmes has been removed.

A new auto-accept feature has also been introduced to ensure that students do not lose their allotted seats due to delays in accepting them on the portal.

According to officials, the CUET-UG system has helped diversify the student body, drawing more applicants from small towns and various school boards, making the university more inclusive.

The CUET-UG 2025 saw a record 13.5 lakh applications, with the highest number opting for English (8.14 lakh), followed by General Test (6.59 lakh) and Chemistry (5.7 lakh).

