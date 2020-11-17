New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted bail to an accused in connection with the case of violence in north-east Delhi noting his poor eyesight.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted bail to Saiyad Iftikhar on November 12.

While deciding on the bail petition of Iftikhar, the court observed that it cannot be believed that a person with weak eyesight would have clear vision at night without spectacles. It is not in dispute that the petitioner's (Syed Iftikhar) eyesight is weak and when he was arrested he was wearing spectacles, court observed.

The court noted that, "It is not in dispute that petitioner's eyesight is weak (-3.75) and when he was arrested he was wearing spectacles. However, petitioner was arrested on the basis of CCTV footage along with co-accused Ali Hasan but admitted fact is that in CCTV footage petitioner is not wearing spectacles."

Court said the CDR (call detail record) is not on record, whereby it could have been established that the petitioner was available at the site."Keeping in view the above facts and the fact that petitioner is in judicial custody since April 11, 2020, therefore, I am of the view that the petitioner deserves bail," Justice Kait said.

Court also said, petitioner shall be released on bail forthwith on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 15,000 with one surety of the like amount and he shall not directly or indirectly influence any witness or tamper with the evidence.

Syed Iftikhar is facing charges in an FIR for the offences punishable under Sections 147/148/149/436/380 IPC registered at Police Station Bhajanpura in connection with north-east Delhi violence.

According to the Delhi Police, over 750 cases related to north-east Delhi violence have been lodged in different police stations of Shahdara and North-East districts of Delhi. Over 250 charge-sheets have been filed in the riots related cases in which 1153 accused (571 Hindus and 582 Muslims) have been charge-sheeted. All these cases are pending before the Special Courts constituted for the trial.

In February, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which led to the deaths of at least 53 people. (ANI)

