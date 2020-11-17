Mumbai, November 17: Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2020 has been announced today, i.e. on November 17, 2020 at 4 PM. The Diwali 2020 lucky draw was announced by the state government of Maharashtra. People who had purchased the lucky draw tickets can visit the official Maharashtra lottery website lottery.maharashtra.gov.in and see if they are lucky enough to win the Maharashtra Bumper Diwali 2020 Lottery. The first prize is Rs 1 crore, the second prize is Rs 25 lakh (Rs 5 lakh each to 5 winners) while the third prize is Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 lakh each will be given to 10 lucky winners). Click Here for the direct link for list of winners of Maharashtra Diwali 2020 Bumper Lottery.

Like every year, the Diwali Bumper Lottery which is also known as the Maharashtra Diwali 2020 Bumper Lottery was held. As the festive occasion of Diwali began last week, bumper prizes have been announced in several state lotteries and Maharashtra lottery is just one of them! During the festive season, Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland among others have announced a bumper lottery offer. Diwali 2020 lottery tickets for Punjab and Nagaland lotteries can be purchased online at punjablottery.in. Individuals can try their luck and see if they are lucky enough to win the state lotteries. The Diwali 2020 lottery will benefit a lot of customers as individuals can claim a bonus.

Lotteries, which work on a random-probability module, holds significance for a vast section of citizens in India. Several state-run lotteries are organised, and evoke participation of lakhs who intend to test their fortunes. While majority of the lottery participants are left empty-handed, the ones who end up bagging the prize can witness themselves taking an overnight ascent on the economic ladder.

