New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved its order on the plea of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking custody of three accused in the Waqf Board money laundering case.

The agency arrested three accused- Jishan Haider, Dawood Nasir and Javed Imam Siddiqui on Saturday in connection with a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board as part of a money laundering investigation involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Also Read | Sardarpura Election 2023: BJP Fields Mahendra Singh Rathore To Take On Chief Minister and Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Seat.

On Monday, the ED sought 14 days of custody remand of all accused.

The accused persons were produced before the expiry of two days of judicial custody.

Also Read | AAP Leader Ruchi Gupta's Husband Fires Shots at Her Gym Centre in Gwalior During Diwali Puja, Two Injured.

It was submitted that the accused persons were not cooperating in the investigation and were evasive in their replies.

This case pertains to the sale purchase of land for Rs 13.40 crores. It is alleged that the transaction involves proceeds of crime.

The ED alleged that they had been arrested in a case sale- purchasing of property with ill-gotten money from Amanatullah Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)