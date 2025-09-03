New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Following heavy rains in Delhi, the water level of Yamuna River reached 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 1 pm on Wednesday.

This comes around the time when the river in the capital city continues to flow above the danger mark, which stands at 205.33 metres.

According to the source, Yamuna water level recorded an all-time increase of 208.66 metres

Earlier on Wednesday morning, due to the anticipation of the possible flood situation, residents, especially those living in low-lying areas, were shifted to other locations in Delhi. In the Monastery market, shopkeepers have removed their goods from their shops as a preventive measure against possible flooding.

According to the shopkeeper, the shops will remain shut for the next four to five days.

"I am emptying out my shop as the administration has given us a warning regarding the rising water level in the river. The market will now remain shut for the next four-five days," the shopkeeper told ANI.

In another part of the city, people in Yamuna Bazar, while navigating thigh-deep in water, continue to leave their areas.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Parvesh Verma visited the ITO barrage to inspect the situation. However, during the visit, he announced that there is no need to panic about possible flooding, as the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River has increased over the past six months. He further emphasised that there will be no flood in the city.

"There is no need for the people of Delhi to panic. We guarantee that there will be no flood. We have increased the water-holding capacity of the Yamuna River over the last six months. Everyone is safe," Verma told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the forecast for Wednesday says "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain".

"Thunderstorm with rain" for September 4; "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for September 5; "Thunderstorm with rain" for September 6; and "Generally cloudy sky" for September 7 and 8. (ANI)

