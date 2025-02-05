New Delhi, February 5: A voter turnout of 46.55 per cent was recorded till 3 pm on Wednesday in Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 52.73 per cent turnout among all districts. The lowest turnout of 43.10 per cent was recorded in the New Delhi district just behind Central district of where a turnout of 43.45 per cent was recorded at 3 pm.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 48.32 per cent, East 47.09 per cent, North 46.31 per cent, North West 46.81 per cent, Shahdara 49.58 per cent, South 44.89 per cent, South East 43.91 per cent and West 45.06 per cent, as of 3 pm. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 33.31% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM; North-East District Continues To Lead Polls.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh recorded a turnout of 57.13 per cent and Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 53.63 per cent as of 3 pm in the in the bypolls. Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today and will continue till 6pm amid tight security in all seats.

Meanwhile, The District Election Office (DEO) North Delhi has dismissed allegations of voter coercion at the Sainik Vihar polling station in Shakur Basti, following claims that a police officer forced a voter to support a particular political party. In a post on social media platform X, the DEO clarified, "This is with reference to a complaint received on February 5, 2025, at 12:33 PM, alleging that police personnel at Sainik Vihar forced a voter to exercise their vote in favor of a particular political party. Upon receiving the complaint, the Flying Squad (FST) was immediately dispatched to the location. The team reached the site and initiated an inquiry." Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 19.95% Voter Turnout Recorded by 11 AM; Lowest 11% Voting in Karol Bagh.

The inquiry revealed that the voters had cast their ballot independently, without any external influence. The controversy began when AAP in its post on social media platform X, shared a video, alleging that Delhi police is "hijacking the election". The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

