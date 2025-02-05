New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): A voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in the single-phase Delhi assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India.

The North-East district of the national capital continues to lead the way with the highest turnout of 39.51 per cent turnout among all districts.

The lowest turnout of 29.74 per cent was recorded in the Central district of Delhi.

According to the ECI, the South West district recorded a turnout of 35.44 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, East 33.66 per cent, North 32.44 per cent, North West 33.17 per cent, Shahdara 35.81 per cent, South 32.67 per cent, South East 32.27 per cent and West 30.87 per cent, as of 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Milkipur assembly constituency recorded a turnout of 44.59 per cent in the bye-assembly elections. The Erode (East) constituency of Tamil Nadu witnessed a turnout of 42.41 per cent as of 11 am in the bypolls.

Polling for 70 assembly seats of Delhi and by-polls for two seats, one each of Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday morning. Voting commenced at 7.00 am today.

Voters cast their ballots amid tight security in all seats.

Meanwhile, amidst the polling, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the Delhi Police were trying to stop people from casting their votes at a polling station in Chirag Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj claimed that the police were putting up barricades and attempting to influence the election in all 17-18 polling booths in Chirag Delhi.

However, South Delhi DCP Ankit Chauhan said that the police would investigate the concerns raised by the AAP leader.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh alleged that one of his party workers, Uday Gill, who had recently joined the party was detained by the police "without" any reason.

Taking to X, Sanjay Singh wrote, "One of our workers, Uday, has been detained at the Mandir Marg police station without any reason. I am present at the police station."

However, the official handle of DCP New Delhi in a post of X, wrote, "He is detained as he was physically forcing people to come on particular political party table along with his accomplice."

Amid the ongoing Delhi Assembly polls, BJP National President JP Nadda, accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra visited the Delhi BJP office.

Several BJP leaders cast their vote and exuded confidence in the BJP's win in the election, saying that a double-engine government would be formed in Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari cast his vote at a polling booth in Yamuna Vihar for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday. He slammed AAP, accusing them of looting Delhi.

These elections are high-stakes elections for AAP, BJP and Congress, as, AAP is hoping to retain its power for the next term while the BJP is eyeing to regain power after almost 27 years.

Congress which once ruled the state for 15 years has struggled to claim even a seat in the 2015 and 2020 elections. In this election, the party is hoping for a return.

AAP, which currently holds more than 60 seats in the 70-seat assembly, seeks re-election based on its previous terms' achievements.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party candidate for the Milkipur assembly by-elections, Ajit Prasad, expressed his views about the voting process and alleged interference by certain elements.

He claimed, "The votes are in favour of the Samajwadi Party, but some mischievous elements are trying to influence the voters. The police here are also pressurising the voters to not vote for the Samajwadi Party, but the people of Milkipur are only voting for us."

Prasad also raised concerns over his party's election agents being restricted access to polling booths, adding, "I am getting complaints that our agents are not being allowed to enter the polling booths..."

In Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur, the fate of candidates in the fray will be decided by the Scheduled Castes (SC)-reserved constituency's 3,70,829 voters but the main contest is expected to be between Samajwadi Party's Ajit Prasad and the BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8. (ANI)

