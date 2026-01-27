New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A woman has alleged that her food was poisoned at a five-star hotel in Delhi, prompting the registration of an FIR at a police station, officials said.

Following the complaint, a Delhi Police crime team inspected the hotel room where the woman was staying and seized 16 samples of the suspected food and liquids for analysis.

Also Read | Ye Apologizes for Antisemitic Remarks, Again.

"Based on the current circumstances, it appears that the victim's illness was caused by consuming food from the hotel, which may have contained a poisonous substance," the police said in a statement.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 286, which criminalises the negligent or rash handling of poisonous substances that endanger human life or cause injury.

Also Read | How To Track Your Aadhaar Card Usage In Minutes? Step-By-Step Guide.

Further details in the case are awaited as the Delhi Police continue their investigation into the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested the suspects in the stabbing incident in the Mangolpuri area, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

According to police officials, a case has been registered against the accused, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This comes after an incident of stabbing was reported in the Mangolpuri area of Delhi last night. A 25-year-old man named Akash was declared dead following the attack, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer District Delhi Police.

Kunal, an eyewitness to the incident, stated that the attackers struck suddenly, targeting him, Akash, and another man. He said the assailants, numbering around seven to eight, were heavily armed. Kunal further added that he was unaware of the motive behind the attack.

Kunal also identified two of the attackers, adding that there were four to five others involved. He said that the group had come to the park to oversee work on a Hanuman temple, whose foundation they had laid earlier. "We had wanted to build a Hanuman temple in the park, so we laid the foundation today and were engaged in that work," he said.

Akash is survived by his family, in which only his elderly father earns a living. Kunal said that Akash used to financially support the family through his small food stall. "Only his father earns in the family other than him. Akash had a stall where we used to sell Kachoris," he informed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)