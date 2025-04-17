New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man injured in a road accident near the Krishna Nagar metro station here on Thursday, police said.

Anita Devi, a resident of Meet Nagar, was declared brought dead at the Dr Hedgewar Hospital. The injured, Rohit Kumar, is undergoing treatment, police said.

The accused, Harshit (30), a resident of Karol Bagh, has been apprehended, they said, adding that liquor bottles were found in his car.

Information regarding the accident was received at the Jagatpuri police station from the hospital. A police team immediately reached the hospital, while another team was dispatched to the accident site.

On reaching the spot, police found the offending vehicle and another vehicle belonging to the deceased.

During an inspection of the offending vehicle, police found 28 beer cans, 10 beer bottles and two bottles of whisky from its trunk.

Two separate FIRs have been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Delhi Excise Act, police said.

