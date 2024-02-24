New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, the work to open the road below the Singhu Border flyover, which was sealed in the wake of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, has begun, a Delhi Police source told ANI.

As per the source, the lanes on the road below the flyover are being opened one by one.

The Singhu border, gateway to Haryana and Punjab, was closed on February 13, given the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' March. However, alternative routes were opened for vehicular movements.

To press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver, the farmers have been camping at the border points since February 13 along with their tractor-trolleys, mini-vans, and pickup trucks.

However, during the last round of talks, which ended past midnight on February 18, the panel of three Union Ministers had proposed buying five crops -- moong dal, urad dal, tur dal, maize, and cotton -- from farmers at MSP for five years through central agencies.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday, announcing the escalation of the ongoing protest, said that the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) will hold a candle march on both Shambhu and Khanauri borders on Saturday evening, in memory of martyrs.

"This is the 12th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Yesterday, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and SKM (non-political) decided that a candle march will be held on both borders this evening, in memory of martyrs," he said.

He said that on February 26, the effigies of the WTO, corporate houses, and governments will be burned.

"After this, on February 25th, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on the WTO again on February 26th. On the morning of February 26th, effigies of the WTO, corporate houses, and governments will be burned; in the afternoon, at both borders, over 20ft tall effigies will be burned," he said.

The farmer leader said, "On February 27th, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, SKM (non-political) will hold a meeting of all its leaders from across the country. Meanwhile, "On 28th Feb, both forums will sit and hold a discussion."

The farmer leader said, "On February 29th, the next steps will be decided."

Earlier on Wednesday, Shubhkaran Singh died of an injury at the back of his neck while protesting at Khanauri border, prompting farm leaders to suspend talks with the Centre.

Meanwhile, another protesting farmer has died at the Khanauri border, bringing the death toll to 4 during the ongoing protest under the call for Delhi Chalo, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said on Friday. (ANI)

