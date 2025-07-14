New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): A 29-year-old labourer, identified as Sachin, a resident of Sultanpuri in Delhi and originally from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, died in a workplace accident on Friday while working on a pillar at a Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction site.

According to Delhi Police, on 12 July, a Call regarding "brought dead" in respect of one Sachin, resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi, age 29 yrs, originally resident of Bulansahar, UP, received from Holy Family hospital.

On enquiry from the hospital and from the incident spot, it was revealed that above said person was working as labour with a Construction company under the NHAI project, where Delhi Mumbai highway work is under construction.

On further enquiry, it was found that on 12.07.25 at about 9.30 AM, the deceased was working on a pillar for shifting the jack at a height of about 40/45 feet. Suddenly, the jack was slipped and Sachin fell down from the pillar. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An FIR under section 106/ 290 BNS 2023 has been registered, and an investigation has been taken up.

During the investigation, the site engineer of the Sel Mac company, Faran, and the company director have been named as accused.

Post Mortem Examination done, body handed over to the relatives. (ANI)

