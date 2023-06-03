New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A 24-year-old man allegedly attempted to slit a 19-year-old girl's throat for denying his love proposal and later hung himself at his house at sector 24, Rohini under the Begumpur police station area of the national capital, said police on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased youth identified as Amit, a resident of Rohini sector 25 and the victim girl used to work in same event management company.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: By Grace of God, I Survived, Says Balasore Rail Mishap Survivor.

On Friday, at around 3 pm, Amit attacked the girl with a knife and tried to slit her throat but other staff members present in the office rescued her, as per the police.

Following the injuries, the girl was admitted to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment. However, the youth locked himself in a room after attempting to slit the girl's throat and ended his life by hanging himself, said police further.

Also Read | Miyazaki Mango, Single Piece of World’s Costliest Mangoes Grown in West Bengal Mosque, Sold for Rs 10,600; Masjid Committee To Sell One Mango Every Friday.

Following the incident police and forensic team reached the spot and started an investigation and evidence collection.

The dead body of Amit has been sifted to BSA hospital mortuary and further investigation are being done to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step from the youth, said a police official. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)