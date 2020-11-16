New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): A day after light spells of rain yesterday, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in "severe" category on Monday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 490. An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

Experts have said that the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.

RK Jenamani, scientist, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the temperature will start falling in Delhi due to the impact of western disturbances & it may fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius from Monday.

Locals said that they got a sigh of relief after rain as it has improved visibility and bring down pollution levels.

"I used to go out for cycling in the morning on a daily basis. We were experiencing issues like itchy throat and watering eyes earlier. After rain yesterday, we got some relief today and we are facing no irritation in the eyes. Visibility has also improved today," Mannu Pratap Singh, who was riding a bicycle near Signature Bridge, told ANI.

In a bid to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from worsening owing to poor air quality, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Saharanpur, Yamunanagar, and Roorkee during the next 2 hour. (ANI)

