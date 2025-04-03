New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi forest and wildlife department is set to install 45 additional camera traps in Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the coming weeks to enhance wildlife monitoring, including leopard population assessment, officials said.

The sanctuary currently has 16 motion-based camera traps, installed over the past year, which have captured multiple instances of leopards.

Forest officials estimate the current leopard population inside the sanctuary to be at least 12, including 10 adults and two cubs.

A year-long leopard census, being conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), is underway and is expected to conclude by January 2026, providing an accurate estimate of the leopard population, officials said.

Camera traps have also recorded images of other wild species, including striped hyenas, spotted deer, porcupines, wild boars, and nilgai.

New cameras will be installed in areas with increased leopard activity, with each device capable of recording videos and capturing photographs for up to one minute upon detecting movement, an official said.

The last mammal census in the area, conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) between June 2021 and June 2022, identified eight leopards based on their unique rosette patterns. Among these, five were believed to be permanent leopards of the sanctuary, officials had said.

Asola Bhatti is Delhi's only wildlife sanctuary, spanning 32.71 sq km in the Southern Ridge.

