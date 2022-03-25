New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The gross cropped area in Delhi increased to 47,850 hectare in 2021-22 from 43,569 hectare in 2020-21, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2021-22.

The survey report was tabled in the Delhi assembly on Friday by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia .

"The estimated gross cropped area in 2021-22 has increased to 47,850 hectares (estimated) from 43,569 hectares in 2020-21. In 2012-13, it was 35,178 hectares," the report stated.

It said that the remaining areas of Delhi are being used for non-agricultural purposes or are forest, fallow and un-cultivable land.

The report, however, said that the share of agriculture in Delhi's Gross State Value Added (GSVA) reduced in 2021-22 as compared to 2011-12.

The percentage contribution of the agriculture sector to the GSVA at current prices reduced from 0.94 per cent in 2011-12 to 0.36 per cent in 2021-22, it stated.

The report also said that agricultural activity is continuously declining in Delhi due to rapid urbanisation and growth in other economic activities in the trade and industry sectors.

It said that the number of rural villages is also reducing and it has come down to 112 (according to the 2011 census) from 214 in 1981.

This results in the reduction of the share of this sector to the Gross State Domestic Product of Delhi, the report said.

Since returns from traditional agriculture are currently less attractive as compared to the high value of commercial horticulture and other agriculture activities, the Delhi government is, therefore, encouraging farmers to take-up vegetables, floriculture production and mushroom cultivation, it said.

"Under the programme of Framers Training and Education Centre, as many as 1,605 farmers were provided training in 56 training and demonstration camps held during 2020-21. Horticulture is the major diversified activities involving production of fruits, vegetables, spies, mushroom & flowers by the farmers of Delhi," the report said.

