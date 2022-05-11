New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A Delhi court issued notice to the Mandoli jail superintendent on the plea moved by an undertrial prisoner Gyaneshware alias Jojo alias Ravi seeking security in the jail.

Jojo is in fear of getting killing after the alleged murder of his co-accused Ankit Gurjar in Tihar Jail. The accused is named in several cases including MCOCA.

Additional Sessions Judge Vijay Shankar issued notice to jail authorities and directed them to file a reply on or before the next date of hearing. The Court has listed the application for hearing on May 13, 2022.

Advocate Ranjan Kathumaria had moved an application seeking high security in the Mandoli jail no. 11 where he is lodged in connection with a case registered at Karol Bagh Police Station.

The application has stated that Jojo's co-accused Arjun was killed in 2015 and Ankit Gujjar was killed in 2021. Another accused was also killed in the same jail. Jojo is under continuous apprehension that he too can be killed inside the jail.

The Counsel for the accused submitted before the court that Jojo is under threat to his life and requests the court to direct the jail authorities to provide the high security. It was also submitted that earlier he was provided high security. (ANI)

