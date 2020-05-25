India News | Delhi's Peak Power Demand Clocked at Season's High of 5,268 MW on May 24

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Delhi's peak electricity demand clocked 5,268 MW, the season's highest on May 24 night, according to BSES Delhi on Monday.

According to the power supplying company, this is also the first time this month that the peak power demand has crossed last year's peak on any given day.

"On the night of May 24, 2020, Delhi's peak power demand clocked 5268 MW, the season's highest. Infact, it is marginally more than the peak power demand (5094 MW) recorded on May 24, 2019," BSES Delhi said.

"In fact, this is the first time this month, Delhi's peak power demand has crossed last year's peak on any given day. Peak power demand in May 2019 was 6461 MW, recorded on May 31," it further said.

Last year in July, Delhi's electricity demand had touched an all-time high on the first day of the month. (ANI)

