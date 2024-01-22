New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) President of UN General Assembly Dennis Francis on Monday began a five-day visit to India to discuss with his Indian interlocutors various key issues including geopolitical tensions and New Delhi's engagement with the global body.

"Delighted to arrive in New Delhi on an auspicious day when the country is celebrating its 'Second Diwali'," Francis posted on 'X' referring to the inauguration of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Interim Budget To Signify BJP's Intent if Voted for Third Term, Says Expert.

"Looking forward to fruitful discussions over the next few days on Peace, Progress, Prosperity and Sustainability!" he said.

Hours after landing in Delhi, the president of the UN General Assembly (PGA) visited Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Interim Budget on February 1 Likely To See Continued Govt Thrust on Big-Ticket Infrastructure Projects to Drive Economic Growth.

Francis will hold bilateral discussions with the leadership and representatives of the Indian government, and engage with civil society, leading think tanks, besides participating in events related to sustainability, multilateralism, accessibility, and digital public infrastructure, his office said.

In New Delhi, the PGA will hold a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The discussions are expected to focus on the PGA's priorities, ongoing geopolitical tensions, and India's engagement and contribution to the United Nations.

Francis is also scheduled to visit Jaipur, where he is expected to appreciate the work of an NGO specialised at providing affordable and accessible prosthetic limbs, his office said.

In the last part of his official visit, the PGA will travel to Mumbai.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday said the visit by the President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (PGA) will also be an opportunity to enhance the country's collaboration with the global body.

"The PGA's visit to India presents a unique opportunity to strengthen India-UN ties and especially with the General Assembly, which is the most representative organ of the United Nations," it said in a statement.

Belonging to the diplomatic service of Trinidad and Tobago, Francis has announced his presidency priorities to include peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability.

The theme of his Presidency of the 78th UNGA is 'Rebuilding trust and reigniting solidarity.'

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)