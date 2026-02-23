Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Following the apprehension of 12 fishermen along with a mechanised boat by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday night, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to initiate immediate diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the detained fishermen.

He also called for efforts to free 104 other fishermen and 259 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu that remain in Sri Lankan custody.

In a letter to the EAM, Stalin drew attention to Sunday's incident in which a mechanised fishing boat from Rameswaram, carrying 12 fishermen, was apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy.

He stated that a total of 116 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, including these 12, are currently in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities.

According to the Chief Minister, the fishermen had ventured out from the Pamban Fish Landing Centre in Ramanathapuram district in the mechanised boat and further noted that this recurring pattern of detentions is a "grave concern" for the coastal communities, whose livelihoods depend on fishing.

"I wish to draw your urgent attention to yet another distressing incident involving the apprehension of a mechanised fishing boat from Rameswaram, along with 12 fishermen, by the Sri Lankan Navy on the night of 22.02.2026. The fishermen had ventured out from the Pamban Fish Landing Centre in Ramanathapuram district in their mechanised boat bearing Registration No.IND-TN-10-MM-3026," his letter read.

"This recurring pattern of detention is a matter of grave concern, as fishermen from Tamil Nadu and their vessels continue to be taken into custody by the Sri Lankan authorities with alarming frequency. As of now, 259 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu and 116 fishermen, including those apprehended in the present incident, remain in Sri Lankan custody," the letter added.

Stalin emphasised the need for sustained and concrete diplomatic engagement to prevent further apprehensions and sought the Union Government's intervention to secure the early release of all detained fishermen and their boats.

"These repeated incidents have left coastal communities in a state of deep anxiety and uncertainty about their livelihood and safety. There is an urgent need for sustained and concrete diplomatic efforts to prevent further arrests of our fishermen. In view of the above, I request the Union Government to take up this matter immediately through appropriate diplomatic channels to prevent further apprehensions and to secure the early release of all detained fishermen along with their fishing boats," the letter further read.

Earlier on Sunday, 12 fishermen along with one boat from Pamban were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar. The Sri Lankan Navy seized a boat belonging to a fisherman identified as David from Pamban.

The incident triggered unrest among fishermen in Pamban, with more than a hundred boats from the Pamban South Wadi Fishing Port having ventured into the sea at the time of the apprehension.

The issue of frequent arrests of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities has remained a longstanding concern between the two countries, particularly affecting fishing communities in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

