Jammu, May 16 (PTI) The Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation (TRCF) on Sunday demanded a special mobile vaccination drive for nomadic Gujjars, Bakarwals, Gaddis and Sippis to safeguard them against the coronavirus pandemic.

TRCF founder Javaid Rahi stressed the need for generating awareness among the nomadic population living in 'dhoks' (mud-houses), pastures, and forests about the dreaded disease.

"The government should immediately start a special mobile vaccination programme for nomadic Gujjars, Bakarwals, Gaddis and Sippis," Rahi said at a virtual meeting of the community members here.

In some rural areas, he said, members of the nomadic tribes are showing hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"It is our duty to spread awareness among people living in dhoks, pastures, forests about this fatal disease,” he said, impressing upon the community youth to make efforts to have a dialogue with tribal elders to create awareness about the pandemic and importance of vaccination.

