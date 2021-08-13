Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Ahead of India's 75th Independence day celebration, the market in Lucknow has been decked up with a high demand for tricolour kites.

"We have varieties of kites in the market. There is a high demand for tricolour kites. People are making special orders for it," Farosh, a shopkeeper told ANI.

The kite market has been stocked up with different types of kites based on different themes.

A customer, who came to buy kites for Independence Day, said "I have come from Unnao, 80 km away from my place to buy tricolour kites. I am very fond of kites and I am very excited to celebrate this festival with my family."

"Many old areas of Lucknow like Hussainganj and Alambagh still hold tricolour kite competition on Independence Day in which a large number of people participate. Last year, due to COVID-19, the market received very few customers, but this year we are getting a good response," said a shopkeeper.

In the year 1927, when the Indians boycotted the Simon Commission, many people flew tricolour kites as a sign of protest against the British Government. (ANI)

