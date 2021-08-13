Guwahati, August 13: Ahead of the Independence Day 2021, the Assam government has taken a key decision for its employees and pensioners, receiving salary and pension as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. The Assam government on Thursday approved 11 percent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). The decision was taken at a meeting of cabinet ministers chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

Prior to the decision, employees and pensioners of the Assam government would get 17 percent of their basic pay/pension as DA and DR. From July 1, they will get 28 percent of their basic pay/pension as DA and DR, under the 7th Pay Commission. "At present, the state government employees are getting dearness allowance at the rate of 17 percent of their basic pays. Now, they decided to increase the DA to 28 percent effective from July 1, 2021," Assam's Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: HRA To Be Increased After Hike in DA, Here's How Much Raise Is Expected.

The increased DA and DR will cost monthly Rs 200 crore to the state's exchequer. Last month, the Centre restored increments in DA and DR due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 for central government employees and pensioners. The increments had been put on hold after the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"The Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension," the central government had said. After the Centre's move, governments of Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir hiked the rate of DA and DR to 28 percent.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also planning to hike DA of its employees by 11 percent. According to a report by Jansatta, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the department of finance to make a proposal in this regard.

