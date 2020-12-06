Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma has claimed that Guru Nanak Dev had visited the place 500 years ago hence Idgah Hills should be renamed as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'.

Sharma visited Shree Gurunanak Tekri Saheb in Bhopal yesterday.

"We demand renaming of Idgah Hills as 'Guru Nanak Tekri' because Guru Nanak Dev visited the place 500 years ago. We will also request the state government to rename it," he said.

Earlier, the representatives of the Sikh community met Sharma on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum requesting to rename Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'.

"The idgah will remain in its place, even prayers will be offered. But the place should be known as Guru Nanak Tekri. People of society have backed us," Sharma had said.

A representative of the Sikh community told ANI that the particular place is known by the name' Idgah' but Rameshwar Sharma has also asserted that it should be renamed as Guru Nanak Tekri. (ANI)

