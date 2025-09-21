Patna (Bihar) [India], September 21 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, accusing their supporters of repeatedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's departed mother.

He further warned that if the Opposition parties return to power, the situation in Bihar could deteriorate significantly.

"Bihar has been shamed. Democracy in Bihar is being shamed. Lalu Prasad's family and Congress party are not in power right now, even then, for the third time in a row, RJD and Congress goons have used abusive language against PM Narendra Modi's mother. This is a blot on democracy. They are doing all this when they are not in power; when they come back to power, you can only imagine the situation. Jungle raaj and terror will be established again. The pride of Bihar will be shredded to threads, our mothers and sisters will be abused similarly," he said.

This comes after Nityanand Rai shared the purported video on X, in which an unknown man can be heard using derogatory language for PM Modi, in the presence of Tejashwi Yadav during RJD's public meeting in Bihar.

Addressing reporters, the Union MoS referred to Tejashwi as mythological characters 'Kans' and 'Kaliya Naag' and said that the public will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

"Tejashwi Yadav's goons have committed a grave sin by abusing PM Narendra Modi and his revered mother in front of him. By repeatedly abusing PM Narendra Modi and his mother, these people are causing havoc. Tejashwi, we will destroy you like Kansa. The people of Bihar will soon destroy you with their votes. You are spewing venom like the Kaliya Naag," Rai said.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal claimed that this reflects the distress and fear of defeat among the INDI alliance, the RJD, and the Congress. He stated that Bihar's people reject such behaviour, and the BJP will expose Yadav for his remarks.

"The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother was abused in Tejashwi Yadav's rally. People of Bihar don't at all accept it, and this tells how the INDI alliance, RJD and Congress are all distressed and fear their loss, which leads to such abusive language. BJP will expose Tejashwi Yadav for this," he said. (ANI)

