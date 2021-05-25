Seoni (MP), May 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old man and a minor girl allegedly committed suicide at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district after they were denied permission to marry, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when the man and the 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in their respective homes in Umaria village, Kanhiwada police station in-charge Ajay Markam said.

The victims, who belonged to families of labourers, had wished to get married, but the man's parents asked him to wait till the girl reached the legal age, the official said.

The man was in touch with the girl over phone, while the minor's parents said they were unaware of it, he said.

Following post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the victims' families and a case has been registered, he added.

