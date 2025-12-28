New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital remains hazardous, affecting people's health. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Sunday reached 391, entering the severe category, with some regions exceeding 400, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Thick smog and fog trap pollutants, reducing visibility and disrupting daily life as Delhi residents faced the morning chill.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 445; Patparganj, 425; Nehru Nagar, 433; Shadipur, 445; Mundka, 413; and IGI Airport, 320, indicating severe pollution across the region.

According to CPCB categorisation, AQI readings between 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Authorities are monitoring pollution levels and enforcing measures, including the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule, to address the situation.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has invoked Stage IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan, including restrictions on construction and industrial activities

A combination of cold weather, calm winds, and dense fog is trapping pollutants, leading to haze and smog. This cycle of poor air quality is expected to persist under current weather patterns, prompting ongoing monitoring and calls for stricter pollution-control measures.

On Saturday morning, the Delhi AQI was in the 'very poor' category, exceeding 300 in many areas. However, by evening, it slipped into the severe category, nearly touching the 390 mark.

The Delhi Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, approved a series of significant decisions to strengthen the capital's fight against pollution and improve environmental governance. The Cabinet approved an allocation of Rs. 100 crore for the rejuvenation of water bodies under the Delhi government. There are around 1,000 such water bodies in the national capital, of which 160 fall under the Delhi government's jurisdiction.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "The rejuvenation of Delhi's water bodies will play a crucial role in pollution control. The Chief Minister has directed that every possible financial support be extended to complete this work within the year."

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Delhi's first E-Waste Park at Holambi Kalan, spread across 11.5 acres. The facility will adhere to the highest pollution-control standards and operate on a 100 per cent circular, zero-waste model. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)